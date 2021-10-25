Wicked extends West End booking period to November 2022! Oct 25, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award-winning musical that has been performing at the West End’s Apollo Victoria Theatre for 15 years has extended its current booking period. You can now defy gravity and book tickets for Wicked up to Sunday 27 November 2022! The hugely acclaimed production has also added Wednesday matinee performances from this week. That’s an additional 500,000 new Wicked tickets that are on sale now! Be sure to book now to secure the best available seats!

500,000 Wicked tickets have been released!

West End Wicked cast

The London production currently stars Laura Pick as Elphaba, Sophie Evans as Glinda, Alistair Brammer as Fiyero, Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible, Andy Hockley as The Wizard, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb as Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie as Standby for Glinda, alongside Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

Wicked creative team

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical is directed by Joe Mantello, and has musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J. McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. There are music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus.

About Wicked in the West End

Wicked is now heading into its 16th year of performances in the West End, having opened in London on 27 September 2006. Wicked has played almost 6,000 performances at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and is the 9th longest-running West End musical of all time! The musical has been seen by an incredible 10 million people in London alone.

New West End Wicked tickets are on sale now!

Wicked tickets are some of the hottest in town but don’t worry about FOMO! New tickets for Wicked in London have just been released! Book yours now and get ready to be spellbound by the West End’s bewitching sensation!