    A Place for We Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    A Place for We

    World Premiere of A Place for We

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2hr 15min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    7 October - 6 November 2021
    Special notice

    Park Theatre operates strict covid measures in line with government guidelines, including reduced audience capacity, enhanced cleaning and contactless tickets. Audience members are asked to wear a face covering throughout their visit (unless medically exempt) and observe social distancing.

    Access
    There will be an Captioned performance on 28th October at 7.30pm and an Audio described performance on 20th October at 7.30pm with a touch tour at 6pm.

