    An Unfinished Man Tickets at the The Yard, London

    An Unfinished Man

    Dipo Baruwa-Etti's debut play An unfinished man heads to the Yard Theatre in London!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    12 February - 12 March 2022
    Content
    May contain themes that some audience members will find distressing.
    Access
    There are captioned performances on Thursday 10 March at 8pm and Friday 11 March at 8pm.

