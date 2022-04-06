Tickets for Another America now available!

What is Another America about?

Another America? Isn’t one enough?

In the wake of an election the consequence of which still threatens to topple Democracy as we have come to know it, three friends escape the internet and the real world to ride from Venice California across a country divided by ideologies & economics embarking on a pilgrimage to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Massachusetts. By the end of their journey they’ve discovered not just a different version of themselves but of their country as well.

Slyly subversive, Another America is a buoyant journey of discovery of one country's fragile common humanity.

What can I expect from Another America?

This show was inspired by the documentary film True Fans by Dan Austin and was adapted into an exuberant theatrical road trip by Bill Rosenfield. The show is directed by Joseph Winters (former Resident Director of the Almeida Theatre and Artistic Director of Shipwright).

The play features 3 actors playing 36 characters of different genders, races and passions. Using a minimum of props and a maximum of chutzpah to celebrate man’s endless quest to answer the big questions, to explore our common humanity, and in the end to ignite the audience’s imagination. Casting will be announced in due course.

