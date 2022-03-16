Menu
    Clybourne Park Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Clybourne Park

    Tony and Olivier and Pulitzer winning play Clybourne Park returns to Park Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2h 20min including an interval
    Performance dates
    16 March - 23 April 2022
    Content
    Contains very strong language
    Special notice

    Latecomers will not be admitted. Please arrive to the theatre in good time.

    Please bring a face covering which you are required to wear at all times inside the venue, except for when drinking (for as briefly as possible).

    Be prepared for changes in temperature: To keep a good flow of air through the building we will be using our air conditioning system to full effect, which may make the building and the auditorium colder than usual. Please bring extra layers as required.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Saturday 16 April at 15.00 with a Touch tour at 14.00

    Next Available Performances of Clybourne Park

    TODAY is 2nd December 2021

    March 2022

    Tags:

    PlayDramaAmerican ClassicLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

