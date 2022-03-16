Clybourne Park returns to Park Theatre!

The award-winning play that saw sell-out runs at London’s Royal Court and at the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre and is set to return to London’s Park Theatre. Clybourne Park tickets are available now but don’t wait to secure yours as this highly acclaimed play is bound to repeat history and sell out its Park Theatre run. This Tony and Olivier Award-winning play will run for just over 5-weeks at the London theatre and this timely revival is a must!

What is Clybourne Park about?

The story takes us back to 1959 where following the tragic death of their son, Russ and Bev are selling up and moving to their suburbs. They have sold their house to the first black family in the neighbourhood. In a stark contrast, the story jumps decades ahead to a neighbourhood that is now predominantly black, and the roles are reversed when a white couple buys the house. This signals gentrification and once again triggers a community showdown just like it did all those years ago. Are the same issues festering beneath the floorboards fifty years later?

The history of Clybourne Park

This award-winning play has won both Tony and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for the author Bruce Norris. The play has also received various prestige nominations and has had productions both in the West End and on Broadway, as well as various regional productions across America.

Clybourne Park is loosely based on historical events that took place in Chicago and was written by Bruce Norris as a spin-off to A Raisin in the Sun; a play by Lorraine Hansberry (1959). Following its world premiere at Playwright Horizon in New York in 2010 and its London premiere, the critics were raving about the play. It has been often described as a powerful and insightful work. It is expected to receive similar acclaim as this revival comes at a time when the world is consumed by Brexit and Trump is occupying headlines.

The Clybourne Park creative team

The Clybourne Park writer is the American playwright and actor Bruce Norris. He is most popularly known for Clybourne Park which won him the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. After graduating in 1982, Norris set out to be an actor and saw him perform in various Broadway productions including Biloxi Blues, An American Daughter and Wrong Mountain. Norris also tried to break into the field of television but was met with multiple rejections which resulted in him writing his first play; The Actor Retires. He has written numerous plays, seven of which were produced at The Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

Clybourne Park will be directed by Oliver Kaderbhia who is both an actor and director. He studied BA Drama and Theatre Studies at Royal Holloway University of London and has also trained with Frantic Assembly. His theatre credits as a director include Peter Pan (Chichester Festival Theatre), One Minute, Your Nation Loves You, Go To Your God Like a Soldier, From Where I’m Standing (for DELIRIUM). His theatre credits as associate director include Jesus Christ Superstar and Running Wild (Regents Park Open Air Theatre). His theatre credits as an actor include From Where I’m Standing (Pegasus Theatre Oxford and Edinburgh Underbelly) and Go To Your God Like a Good Soldier (Old Vic Tunnels and Edinburgh Underbelly).

The Set And Costume Designer for the show is James Turner with Lighting and Sound designer from Zia Bergin-Holly and Will Tonna, respectively. The casting director is Lucy Casson with production management from John Page. The Costume Supervisor is Laura Haag and Assistant Director is Lydia McKinley.

Casting is yet to be announced.

Tickets for Clybourne Park are on sale now!

Don't miss your chance to see this multi-award-winning show presented for a limited season at London's Park Theatre.