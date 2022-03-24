Cock tickets on sale now!

Starring Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Rocketman’s Taron Egerton, Cock is a razor-sharp play about love, labels and identity. This new play comes to London’s Ambassadors Theatre for an extremely limited run. Book your tickets for Cock whilst availability lasts.

Cock at London’s Ambassadors Theatre

John (Jonathan Bailey) is happy. Happy with himself, and with his boyfriend (Taron Egerton) until one day he accidentally meets the woman of his dreams (Jade Anouka).

The world is full of possibilities, so why do we need to limit things by labelling them, and ourselves? This play explores love and identity and redefines the battle of the sexes.

Cock London cast and creatives

Cock stars Olivier Award-winning actor Jonathan Bailey as John. Bailey has shot to fame following roles in Leonardo, Broadchurch and Netflixsmash-hit Bridgerton. Taron Egerton also stars as M. Egerton is known for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman and his role in the Kingsman film franchise.

The cast is completed by Jade Anouka as W. Anouka has starred in television shows His Dark Materials, Cleaning Up and Turn Up Charlie. Her previous theatre credits include Chef, Henry IV and Cover My Tracks. The cast is completed by Phil Daniels as F. his previous theatre credits include This House, Les Miserables and A Very Very Very Dark Matter. The actors are understudied by Joel Harper-Jackson, Dominic Holmes, Jessica Whitehurst and John Vernon.

This sharp new play comes from writer Mike Bartlett, whose television writing credits include Doctor Foster, Doctor Who, King Charles III and Life. His previous theatre writing credits include King Charles III, Artefacts and The 47th. The show is directed by multiple Tony and Olivier award-winner Marianne Elliott who has won much recognition and acclaim for her work on War Horse, Company, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America and Death of a Salesman.

Design for the show comes from Merle Hensel with lighting from Paule Constable, and sound from Ian Dickinson. Composition is from Femi Temowo with movement from Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and casting from Charlotte Sutton. Hazel Holder provides voice work and Chloe Christian is the associate director.

Book Cock tickets in London!

You will not want to miss this incredible new star-studded play in its limited London run. Book your tickets to see Jonathan Baily and Taron Egerton in Cock now to avoid disappointment.