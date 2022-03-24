Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cock Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Cock

    Taron Egerton & Jonathan Bailey star in Mike Bartlett’s razor sharp play

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1hr 45min (without interval)
    Performance dates
    4 March - 4 June 2022
    Access
    There will be a, Audio Described performance on Wednesday 4th May 2022 at 8PM and a Captioned Performance on Wednesday 11th May 2022 at 8PM.

    Next Available Performances of Cock

    TODAY is 21st March 2022

    March 2022 April 2022 May 2022 June 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies