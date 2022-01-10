The Da Vinci Code tickets at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley!

The blockbuster story that captivated the world is now an epic stage thriller. You won't want to miss you chance to see stars or the silver screen bring your favourite page turner to life on stage. Coming to The Churchill Theatre in Bromley for a strictly limited 8 show run!

The Da Vinci Code play

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon, played by Television favourite Nigel Harman (EastEnders, Hotel Babylon) and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Hannah Rose Caton) attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. With guidance from teacher and friend Sir Leigh Teabing, played by family favourite Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf, Death in Paradise), Langdon and Neveu embark on a breathless race through the streets of Europe. The pair must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

History of The Da Vinci Code

Based on the best-selling novel of this century, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon. Translated into over 50 different languages, with author Dan Brown named as one of Time’s 100 most influential people and adapted into a smash-hit movie that grossed over $750 million, THE DA VINCI CODE surprises at every twist. Now you can experience the sensational story live on stage, as Langdon and Neveu follow the trail of clues and race to uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2000 years.

What people have to say about The Da Vinci Code

‘An exhilarating, breathless thriller-chase. Blockbuster perfection’ The New York Times

“I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.” Dan Brown

Follow the trail to Bromley's Churchill theatre. You won't want to miss your chance to secure ticket to see the mystery of a lifetime live on stage for an extremely limited run.