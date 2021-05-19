Death Drop a "Dragatha Christie" murder mystery! Tickets on sale now!

Guess who's back in the house? Heels click-clacking about? The star cast of Death Drop these kitty girls are about to end this West End drought with the arrival of their new show, coming back to the Garrick Theatre in London to chase your lockdown blues away! Written by Holly Stars and based on an idea by Christopher D. Clegg, Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery is guaranteed to make you laugh yourself silly!

Tickets for Death Drop are expected to sashay away quickly, so be sure to get that freaky money out and secure your seats today whilst availability lasts!

Death Drop: A Dragatha Christie Murder-Mystery, what is it about?

This brand-new comedy is set to make West End herstory! Death Drop is set to serve you whodunnit, Agatha Christie-realness with a killer cast of drag queen favourites and endless belly laughs.

It's 1991 and a bangin' gang of guests flock to Tuck Island for a glamourous soirée that's absolutely to die for! The suspense begins to build up once they reveal their dodgy pasts, resulting in savage confrontation and ferociously fierce fingerpointing. One by one, the guests lip sync for their lives, leading up to a grand finale of epic proportions where we hilariously find out who did it! Packed with more ridiculous plot twists than a John Waters film, Death Drop is ready to work!

Who is starring in Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre?

The West End cast of Death Drop will star RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars, Willam and Latrice Royal who will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Myra DuBois. The cast is complete by Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic, and Holly Stars.

Death Drop tickets available now!

This is no snatch game! Put the bass in your walk and book your tickets for Death Drop live in London today! Wigs on fleek, outfits on stun, don't miss these covergirl glamazons slay the West End stage this Spring at the Garrick! And what?