Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Doctor Who Time Fracture Tickets at the Immersive LDN, London

    Doctor Who Time Fracture

    The TARDIS flies into London in 2021 for the new Doctor Who immersive production.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 8+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    21 April 2021 - 13 March 2022
    Content
    This production will feature strobe lighting and haze effects.
    Special notice
    Please note Immersive LDN is a COVID-19 secure venue. All visitors and staff must consent to a temperature check to be allowed entrance to the venue. Once inside the venue all visitors, barring those with applicable health issues, must wear a mask or suitable face covering. Hand sanitation stations will be provided, audience members will be expected to stay within their social bubbles and maintain social distancing. Food and drink may only be consumed in designated areas and all payment at the venue will be contactless.

    Next Available Performances of Doctor Who Time Fracture

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022 March 2022 April 2022

    Doctor Who Time Fracture news

    Top 10 fun facts about Doctor Who 25/8/2020, 2.05pm
    Doctor Who: Time Fracture tickets selling fast! Be the hero and book now! 21/8/2020, 3.15pm
    Doctor Who immersive London experience to open in February 2021 18/8/2020, 1.29pm
    New Doctor Who immersive London experience to open in 2020 9/12/2019, 4pm

    Tags:

    PlayPremiereHot TicketsContemporaryBest Of BritishSomething A Little DifferentDays Out In LondonBritish ClassicSpecial EventsBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

    We use cookies