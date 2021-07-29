Please note : Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 . All current ticketholders will automatically be moved into the same seats for equivalent performances. Performance times remain the same.



Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five! Apollo Theatre tickets on sale now!

Just when you thought Britain couldn't get any barmier, Horrible Histories is back at it again with a much-deserved sequel, Barmy Britain – Part Five! With the series' previous instalment, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four, having enjoyed a highly successful run at London's Apollo Theatre, Birmingham Stage Company have officially announced the highly-anticipated fifth part Summer 2020 theatregoers are in for a barmy ride as Horrible Histories celebrates its ninth year in London's West End!

Fun for the whole family, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Five is just the ticket to both educate and entertain your little ones! Treat them to an unforgettable blast to the past and buy tickets to Barmy Britain – Part Five as soon as possible!

What is Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five! about this time?

We've always wanted to meet famous historical figures. There's just one small problem... they're all dead and gone! Barmy Britain is back in London's West End to bring you a whole string of new (but historically old) characters and cruel rulers from Britain's history. Will King William take over your kingdom? Will you drown or stay afloat with King Henry I? Will Thomas Becket get a trip to the guillotine? Go shopping for a house with King Henry VIII! Do you have what it take to climb up the Tudor scaffolding? Side with the beautiful Georgians as they conquer England! Infiltrate Buckingham Palace and play hide and seek with the Queen of England! Beware of the World War II witch!

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five! opens 29 July 2021 at the Apollo Theatre!

The UK's favourite family-friendly show on British history has returned with a brand-new production that is set to take the West End theatre scene by storm! It's history uncensored with all those nasty bits left in for good measure! Be sure not to miss it and book your tickets today!

