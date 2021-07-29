Menu
    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five! Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!

    Be on the right side of history with cheap tickets for the fifth incarnation of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Babes In Arms (18 months and under) must get a free ticket from box office on arrival
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    29 July - 28 August 2021
    Special notice
    This production was originally meant to run from 30 July 2020 until 29 August 2020 but has now been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All ticketholders are automatically moved to identical seating for corresponding 2021 dates.

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five! news

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain Part Five postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic 27/5/2020, 8pm

