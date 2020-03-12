New Tom Stoppard play tickets for Leopoldstadt now back on sale!

Leopoldstadt Tom Stoppard’s newest and most personal play

Stoppard is known as an impersonal writer, rarely drawing on his personal life experience in his works, but his latest play turns all of that on its head. Largely influenced by his family’s personal struggle Leopoldstadt tells the story of three generations of a Jewish family in Vienna.

In an attempt to escape the segregated settlements and targeted attacks on Jewish people in the East, in the early 1900s, Vienna became a haven for many Jewish families. A vibrant artistic and intellectual centre where Jews were given full civil rights, Vienna had a large Jewish population and the old Jewish quarter of Leopoldstadt became a thriving sanctuary for many.

This intimate family drama follows a family who found success through the generations only to rediscover what it meant to be Jewish in the first half of the 20th century. A family who went from the traditional religious garb to attending the opera dressed in the height of fashion and on to become members of the social elite are the centre of this personal and heart-wrenching story of love, endurance and loss.

Who is playwright Tom Stoppard?

Born in Czechoslovakia into a family of non-practising Jews, his family fled to Singapore on the day of the Nazi occupation. After the death of his father at the hand of the Japanese forces during the Second World War, Tom’s first name would be anglicised and he would take his step-father’s surname.

Sir Tom Stoppard would go on to become a journalist, theatre critic, playwright and screenwriter. His works have earned him international acclaim including multiple Tony Awards, an Olivier Award and an Academy Award among many other prizes and honours. His numerous award-winning plays include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Arcadia, Indian Ink, In the Native State, Artist Descending a Staircase, The Coast of Utopia and Every Good Boy Deserves Favour. His most recent stage play was The Hard Problem. He co-wrote the screenplays for Shakespeare in Love, The Russia House and television projects like Professional Foul. His work is frequently political and philosophical.

Leopoldstadt play creative team

Leopoldstadt brings the incredible team behind 2017’s Travesties at The Menier Chocolate Factory. The famed playwright reunites with director Patrick Marber and Sonia Friedman Productions. Patrick Marber has directed many of his own works including Dealer’s Choice at the National Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre, and Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End. He has also directed The Room as part of the Pinter at the Pinter Season, Venus In Fur and Travesties.

The play features costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, casting by Amy Ball CDG, children's casting by Verity Naughton, lighting design by Neil Austin, set design by Richard Hudson, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle.

Sonia Friedman Productions is the award-winning production company behind hit Broadway and West End productions like The Book of Mormon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Fiddler on the Roof, The Ferryman, and Mean Girls.

Leopoldstadt play cast list

The cast for the Wyndham's Theatre premiere of Leopoldstadt was recently announced. Set to star in the production are Aaron Neil, Adrian Scarborough, Alexander Newland, Alexis Zegerman, Caroline Gruber, Clara Francis, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld, Griffin Stevens, Ilan Galkoff, Jake Neads, Jenna Augen, Joe Coen, Luke Thallon, Mark Edel-Hunt, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Rhys Bailey, Sam Hoare, Sebastian Armesto, and Yasmin Paige.

The children's cast stars Beatrice Rapstone, Chloe Raphael, Daniel Lawson, Jack Meredith, Libby Lewis, Louis Levy, Maya Larholm, Montague Rapstone, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Toby Cohen, and Zachary Cohen.

Additional adult and children's casting will be announced at a later date.

