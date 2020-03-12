Menu
    Leopoldstadt Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Leopoldstadt

    Get your tickets for Tom Stoppard's Olivier award winning play Leopoldstadt!

    93 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    12 June - 4 September 2021
    Content
    This production contains the use of herbal and electronic cigarettes
    Special notice
    As an advisory to adults who might bring young people. All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

    Leopoldstadt Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (93 customer reviews)

    Susan

    12 March 20

    A wonderful play by the great Tom Stoppard, beautifully acted. I was fully engaged with the narrative from beginning to end. There were moments of humour but as the persecution of the Jewish family unfolded it was unbearably sad

    Vasya Stankova

    11 March 20

    I enjoyed how tge actors were playing a lot. They are true professionals. The trip through the ages was a very interesting approach to tell a story, a sad and truely touching story.

    Next Available Performances of Leopoldstadt

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

