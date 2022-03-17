Mad House tickets available soon

Two Hollywood stars come together for the world premiere of this dark yet funny new play. You won’t want to miss your chance to see these titans of the screen live on stage at London’s Ambassadors Theatre. Be sure to book Mad House tickets whilst availability lasts.

World Premiere of Mad House

It’s a family reunion of sorts, one last chance to pay your disrespects.

Micheal returns to rural Pennsylvania, to his childhood home, to take care of his dying father. Not long after his siblings Ned and Pam arrive, and their motives seem less pure. They are determined to figure out exactly how much money Dad really has left and to sort out exactly how they'll be able to get their hands on it in the end

This dark new comedy comes to the Ambassadors Theatre for a strictly limited world premiere this summer.

Mad House cast and creatives

This stunning world premiere is set to feature a star-studded cast. Best known for his award-winning role as Jim Hopper in the smash-hit Netflix series Stranger Things, David Harbour stars as Michael. Though a well-known film and television actor, Harbour is also a Tony-Award nominated stage actor whose previous theatre credits include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Invention of Love and The Rainmaker.

Also starring will be the legendary actor of television and film Bill Pullman, who will play Daniel. Pullman’s television credits include Torchwood and The Sinner and his prolific film credits include Newsies, A League of Their Own, Igby Goes Down and Independence Day. His previous stage credits include Oleanna, All my Sons, The Other Place and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?.

This world premiere new play was written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck. Along with many television and film scripts, her previous stage credits include Bernhardt/Hamlet, Omnium Gatherum, Dead Accounts, Seminar and Mauritius. The show will reunite her with director Moritz von Stuelpnagel who directed Bernhardt/Hamlet. The Tony and Olivier award-nominated director’s previous theatre credits include Hand to God, Present Laughter and Seared.

Tickets for Mad House coming soon

Tickets for this dark and funny new play are sure to be some of the most in-demand theatre tickets of the year. Do not miss your chance to see two incredible Hollywood stars come together on the West End stage for a strictly limited season this summer!