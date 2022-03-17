Menu
    Mad House Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Mad House

    David Harbour and Bill Pullman star in this dark and funny new play

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    15 June - 4 September 2022
    Content
    Contains discussion of death, mental illness and self-harm, transphobic and racist language, sexual content and swearing.

