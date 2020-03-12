Menu
    Magic Goes Wrong Tickets at the Vaudeville Theatre, London

    Magic Goes Wrong

    Mischief Theatre and Penn & Teller bring Magic Goes Wrong to the Vaudeville Theatre

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This show is recommended for children aged 12+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    21 October 2021 - 27 February 2022
    Content
    Children under 5 will not be admitted
    Special notice
    Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket.

    Miss H M Tostevin

    12 March 20

    Brilliant show, very funny. Would highly recommend ??

    Wanda de Poitiers

    12 March 20

    Thoroughly enjoyed the show. My husband and I laughed all the way through it. The audience participation was brilliant and all the characters were hilarious.

    Magic Goes Wrong news

    Magic Goes Wrong officially returns to West End for Christmas with plans for social distancing 28/10/2020, 1.30pm
    FAQ: Your essential guide to Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville 15/4/2020, 3.30pm
    Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong announces new West End cast 11/2/2020, 1pm
    Review Roundup: Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre 16/1/2020, 3.10pm

