What is Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of)? You might have seen these young women, emptying the chamber pots and sweeping ash from the grate, but they have a story to tell. Drawing on over two-hundred years of romantic pop history, Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) is an adaptation like no other. The overlooked and the undervalued are making sure those above stairs find their happy ending, but tonight, the servants are playing every part.

The History of Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of)

First seen at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow in 2018, Isobel McArthur's acclaimed Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) was first produced by theatre company Blood of the Young and toured the UK in 2019, produced by the two companies and the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, with co-producers Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage, Nuffield Theatres Southampton and Oxford Playhouse.

The Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) cast

The cast of the original Tron Theatre production will be reunited. Writer and director Isobel McArthur will once again play Darcy and Mrs Bennet, with Tori Burgess as Mr Collins, Christina Gordon as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Charlotte and Charles Bingley and Meghan Tyleras Lizzie Bennet.

The Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) creative team

Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) will be directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.

Tickets for Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) will be in high demand!

This accalimed prodcution is bound to be a hit and tickets for its West End run are set to sell quickly! Book your Pride and Prejudice*(*sort of) tickets now and secure your seats at the best prices.