Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) extends booking period! And releases production photographs! Nov 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) has officially opened at London's Criterion Theatre and has received an overwhelming amount of praise! Due to the incredible reception and the popular demand, the musical has extended its booking period at the Criterion. London tickets for Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) are now booking until 17 April 2022.

The cast of Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)

The original Tron Theatre production cast is reunited in the West End run. Writer and director Isobel McArthur plays Darcy and Mrs Bennet. She is joined by Tori Burgess as Lydia and Mr Collins, Christina Gordon as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Charlotte Lucas and Charles Bingley, and Meghan Tyler as Lizzie Bennet.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) creative team

The production is directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

About Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)

Isobel McArthur’s audacious and unique retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story was critically acclaimed at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre. Watch as five actresses play the roles of the young female servants who are retelling one of literature’s most renowned stories, whilst also portraying every other character, on top of singing and playing instruments. Men, money and microphones are fought over in this affectionate adaptation which features pop classics such as ‘Every Day I Write the Book’, ‘Young Hearts Run Free’, ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’, ‘I Got You Babe’ and ‘You’re So Vain’.

More London Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) tickets on sale now!

New tickets for Pride and Prejudice have been released due to the phenomenal demand! Make sure you secure the best seats now whilst availability lasts.