Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Prima Facie Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    Prima Facie

    Jodie Comer stars in Prima Facie in 2022.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    15 April - 18 June 2022
    Content
    This production contains adult themes and depictions of sexual violence.

    Tags:

    PlayPremiereHot TicketsDramaContemporaryCritic's ChoiceStar PowerLimited RunAmbassador Theatre Group

    We use cookies