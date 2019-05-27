Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

    The multi-award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London

    814 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 11 and up.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    20th November 2021 - 9th January 2022
    Content
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time contains strong language, as there is in the novel. This occurs at the very beginning of the show and infrequently at other points during the show. There are some scenes that younger children may find distressing. Please note that this production contains loud sound effects, high-intensity lighting and video effects (including strobe lighting), and smoke effects.

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (814 customer reviews)

    Elaine Convertino

    27 May 19

    Fabulous show.

    RB

    18 May 19

    Thought-provoking, high energy performances set against a slick blend of modern technological and more traditional stagecraft.

    Next Available Performances of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

    TODAY is 25th June 2021

    November 2021 December 2021 January 2022

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time news

    Spotlight on Simon Stephens, playwright of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 12/3/2020, 5pm
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to come to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 5/3/2020, 4.30pm
    London Theatre Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Piccadilly Theatre 20/2/2019, 4.15pm
    London Theatre Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 24/12/2018, 1pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaTop ShowsHot TicketsHalf TermDramaCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishOur PicksMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayValentine's DayAmbassador Theatre GroupBlack Friday 2019EasterBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

    We use cookies