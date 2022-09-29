Tickets for West End transfer of Robert Icke’s The Doctor available now!

Juliet Stevenson in this daring 5-star role.

Robert Icke’s The Doctor in London

Translated and freely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, Rober Icke’s The Doctor brings this morally, politically and personally fraught drama into the 21st century.

Ruth Wolff (Juliet Stevenson) is The Doctor, a practitioner at the top of her game heading a private clinic that specialises in finding a cure for dementia.

On a day much like any other, a patient is struggling to hold on to life. A catholic priest is intent on giving the young woman the last rites in an attempt to save her soul, but Dr Wolff, convinced she must ‘first do no harm’ denies him entry to her room.

When the media get wind of this, personal politics, and religion are called into question and social media has something to say about medical ethics. This ‘devastating’ new play calls into question everything you think you know or believe about gender, race and identity.

Cast and Creatives of The Doctor Duke of York’s run

It has been confirmed that Olivier award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson will reprise her role as Dr Ruth Wolff in the Duke of York’s transfer. Stevenson has been nominated for multiple Olivier Awards for her work in Measure for Measure, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Duet for One. In 1992, she was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in Death and the Maiden. Stevenson has also been nominated for multiple BAFTA awards, for her film and television roles in Truly, Madly, Deeply, A Doll’s House, and The Politician’s Wife.

Further casting for the 2022 production of The Doctor will be announced in due course.

Robert Icke has adapted The Doctor from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi. The Doctor marks the last play of Icke’s term as the Associate Director of the Almeida Theatre. Icke is best known for his modern adaptations of classic works. These include works like Mary Stuart, Uncle Vanya, 1984 and Oresteia for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Director.

Affordable tickets to see Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor are now available!

Do not miss your chance to see Juliet Stevenson in Robert Icke’s The Doctor. This 5-star run comes to the West End's Duke of York's Theatre for a limited run this winter. Book The Doctor tickets now to ensure the best seats at the best prices and avoid disappointment!