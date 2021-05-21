West End The Mirror and the Light play premieres this September 2021

Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light novel adaptation is coming to the West End’s Gielgud Theatre from September 2021. The play will be having its world premiere, the novel having been released in March 2020. Mantel’s novel is the third instalment of the award-winning Wolf Hall trilogy about historical figure Thomas Cromwell who served as chief minister to Henry VIII. Book your tickets for The Mirror and the Light early to secure the best available seats.

About The Mirror and the Light

Producers Playful Productions and the Royal Shakespeare Company have announced the world premiere of the final novel of the Wolf Hall trilogy has been adapted for the West End stage. The world premiere will begin performances 23 September 2021, with an opening night on 6 October and will run for a strictly limited run until 28 November 2021. The previous instalments Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies were Olivier and Tony Award-winning productions, that sold out their runs in London in 2014 and received huge acclaim. Tickets for The Mirror and the Light are expected to sell just as fast so don’t hesitate in booking as soon as possible!

The Mirror and the Light is a historical novel by Dame Hilary Mantel and is adapted for the stage by Mantel and Ben Miles. The novel follows Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies, as the third instalment in the trilogy. The trilogy follows the story of King Henry VIII’s head minister in court Thomas Cromwell. The final book tells the story of the last four years of his life, from 1536 up to 1540 when he died. It begins with the execution of Anne Boleyn up until his own execution.

What is the plot of The Mirror and the Light?

The Mirror and the Light follows Cromwell’s rise and fall and sees the historical figure's journey complete. From self-made man to one of the most influential and feared figures of the time. Be prepared to be immersed in the world of the Tudors and the intoxicating senses of 16th century England. See Cromwell in a light like never before in Mantel’s intriguing tale, that conjures intrigue into the complexities of courtly politics. Discover all sides of the man, the politician, fixer, husband, father and subject, who defies and defines the time.

The Mirror and the Light cast and creative

Ben Miles will reprise his role as Thomas Cromwell and will be joined by Nathaniel Parker who resumes his Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated role of Henry VIII. Ben Miles theatre credits include The Lehman Trilogy in both New York and the West End, Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre) and Richard II (Old Vic). Miles is also known for his tv appearances in The Crown, The Hollow Crown and The Trial of Christine Keeler. He has also appeared in a number of films which include Ninja Assassin, V for Vendetta and Imagine Me and You.

Nathaniel Parker has extensive credits in theatre, tv and film. Some of his other most popular theatre roles include An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre), This House (Garrick Theatre) and The Audience (Gielgud Theatre). His television credits include Merlin, Grantchester, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and most recently La Templanza. His film credits include The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Stardust, Othello and The Bodyguard.

The play was adapted for the stage by Hilary Mantel and Ben Miles. The Mirror and the Light will be directed by Jeremy Herrin who was nominated for an Olivier Award for the first two productions. There will be scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, who won Olivier and Tony Awards for the previous productions, and music by Stephen Warbeck.