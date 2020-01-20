Menu
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    The Tiger Who Came to Tea

    The Tiger Who Came to Tea in the West End this Summer!

    68 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 3 and above.
    Running time
    55min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    13 July - 5 September 2021
    Special notice
    Babes in arms under 18 months sitting on an adult lap do not need a ticket – all other patrons must have a valid ticket.

    The Tiger Who Came to Tea Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (68 customer reviews)

    Janet from Wallington

    20 January 20

    Just like the book, they made it very enjoyable for my 2 year old grandson. I found the car scene a bit boring but enjoyed the rest of the show and the staff were excellent.

    Guest

    20 January 20

    We really enjoyed the show- and the Tiger was very friendly - and not scary. The fact that he didn’t talk made him seem friendly. Overall a lovely show for the little ones

