The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns to London for summer!

This beloved children’s book is coming to life on the stage of the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket just in time for summer! Tickets for The Tiger Who Came to Tea are always in high demand so make sure you’ve got plenty of biscuits at the ready and book your seats now! This limited 2-month summer run is sure to sell out quickly, so round up your friends and family for tea with a tiger.

Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Came to Tea

One of Britain’s most beloved picture books, The Tiger Who Came to Tea has spent more than a decade thrilling families with its magical stage adaptation. Now returning to the Theatre Royal Haymarket this Olivier Award Nominated smash hit show is the perfect way to spend a day with the family over the Christmas holidays.

Sophie and her mummy are just sitting down for tea when the doorbell rings. When they answer the door they are shocked to find a big, stripy tiger who wants to join them for teatime. This adaptation of the classic children’s book will have you in awe. Packed with magic, songs that will have you singing along and, of course, a tea guzzling tiger, this tale of teatime mayhem will have the whole family grinning from ear to ear.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea Theatre Royal Haymarket

The Tiger Who Came to Tea comes from celebrated children’s author and illustrator Judith Kerr. Her books have delighted families for half a century and have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. In addition to her fanciful tale of a very hungry tiger, Kerr is known for her series of Mog books.

David Wood, who was once called The National Children’s Dramatist by The Times, is responsible for the adaptation and direction of this musical play. He is also known for his stage adaptations of Roald Dahl’s work.

Casting information about the summer holiday run of The Tiger Who Came to Tea is forthcoming.

Hit Show The Tiger Who Came to Tea for Summer in London

The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be playing matinee performances of this beloved story. The Tiger Who Came to Tea tickets are sure to be a hit for the summer hols, so be sure to book now to get the best seats at the best prices!