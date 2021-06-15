Menu
    Palace Theatre

    this massive red-brick theatre hosts the smash hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

    What's on at Palace Theatre

    Palace Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Palace Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Palace Theatre

    We recommend taking public transportation to the theatre. The nearest underground stations are Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines) and Tottenham Court Road Station (Central/Northern Lines). The Palace Theatre is also serviced by bus lines 14, 19, 24, 29, 38, and 176. If arriving by train the nearest rail station to the Palace Theatre is Charing Cross Station. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is the Q-Park Chinatown.

    Visiting Palace Theatre

    Next available performances

