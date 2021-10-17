The Art of Banksy London tickets on sale now at an affordable price!

The Art of Banksy exhibition is finally making its mark on London for the first time ever! Seen by well over 750,000 visitors in Miami, Sydney, Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Gothenburg, Toronto, and Auckland, the world's largest collection of privately owned Banksy street art is finally here in the UK! This pure unmissable exhibition, which showcases one of the most culturally significant and provocative living artists, is bound to take England by storm!

Banksy art: Anti-establishment, fascinating, eye-popping!

The London premiere of The Art of Banksy will be housed in a massive, 12,000-square-foot warehouse event space right in the heart of Covent Garden in London's West End, formerly known as the iconic Belgian BELGO eatery. The COVID-secure venue will offer a safe and fully immersive experience showcasing the work of one of the most controversial and thought-provoking artists of our generation. The mysterious, brilliant, and subversive Art of Banksy event is a "welcome reminder of the explosive impact of Banksy's works" (Time Out).

What is on display for The Art of Banksy exhibition in London?

The Art of Banksy will display canvasses, prints, sculptures, screenprints, and limited-editions works dated from the years 1997 to 2008 (including such famous Banksy pieces as 'Flower Thrower', 'Rude Copper', and 'Girl with Balloon') plus many lesser-known Banksy works on wood, paper, and canvas. All artworks are on loan from private art collectors. Please note that The Art of Banksy is not authorised by Banksy himself nor is it in collaboration with the artist.

Head to 50 Earlham Street starting in Spring 2021!

