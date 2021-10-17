Menu
    The Art of Banksy Tickets at the The Art of Banksy, London

    The Art of Banksy

    Seen by nearly a million people, the Art of Banksy exhibition finally heads to London in March 2021. Don't miss it!

    Important information

    Performance dates
    25 March 2021 - 26 September 2021
    Content
    THE ART OF BANKSY IS NOT AUTHORISED BY BANKSY AND NOT CURATED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE ARTIST. ALL ARTWORKS ARE ON LOAN FROM PRIVATE COLLECTORS.
    Special notice

    Opening Hours: Monday to Wednesday 10am to 6pm (last entry 5pm) / Thursday & Friday 10am to 9pm (last entry 8pm) / Saturday 9.30am to 7pm (last entry 6pm) / Sunday 10am to 6pm (last entry 5pm)

