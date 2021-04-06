The Drive In presents The Little Things in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £26 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The Little Things today!

The Little Things on The Drive In big screen starting at £26 per car!

Set in 1990 Los Angeles, Denzel Washington plays Deke, a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who teams up with Baxter, played by Rami Malek, a crack LASD detective, in order to catch a serial killer. Deke has an eye for the "little things" which proves to be eerily accurate, however his willingness to avoid the rules ensnares Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. All the while, Deke is battling with a dark secret from his past.

Who stars in The Little Things?

The Little Things stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek who play two detectives who have teamed up to nab a serial killer. Their investigations lead them to a possible culprit played by Jared Leto. The film also stars Chris Bauer, Michael Hyatt, Terry Kinney, and Natalie Morales.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Little Things drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Head to the Drive In to see this epic crime thriller with an iconic cast on the big screen. Book The Little Things tickets now!