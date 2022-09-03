Book tickets for Antigone at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre!

The award-winning writer of Barber Shop Chronicles Inua Ellams presents Antigone. The stunning new retelling of Sophocles’ epic tale comes to the heart of Regent Park. The contemporary adaptation comes to London’s Open Air Theatre for a limited run. Book your Antigone tickets now whilst availability lasts.

Inua Ellams’ Antigone

Based on classic Greek tragedy, Inua Ellams presents a sorching retelling of the story of Antigone. You might think you know the storyof the daughter of Oedipus, but you’ve not heard it like this before.

There is a hostile state that is unwelcoming. A tragic story featuring a family torn apart. We meet one heroic brother, one misguided son and one conflicted sister. A second sister is on the run. What will come from the modern reworking of this ancient tragedy?

Regent’s Park Antigone cast and creatives

Casting for the Open Air Theatre cast of Antigone will be announced in due course.

This contemporary adaptation is by Inua Ellams, after Sophocles. Ellams is the award-winning writer of Barber Shop Chronicles and The 14th Tale. The show is directed by Jo Tyabji whose previous theatre credits include The Cobbled Streets of Geneva, and One Christmas Wish. Co-direction comes from Max Webster.

The show is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The lighting designer is Jack Knowles and the sound designer is Emma Laxton. The costume designer is Khadija Raza and the set designer is Leslie Travers.

The season associate director is Barbara Houseman who also provides voice and text. Ingrid Mackinnon is the Season Associate and provides intimacy support. Polly Jerrold is the casting director and Shanaé Chisholm the casting assistant.

