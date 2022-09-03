Menu
    Antigone Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Antigone

    A modern adaptation from the writer of Barber Shop Chronicles!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+. Under 4s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    3 - 24 September 2022
    Content
    This new contemporary adaptation is most suitable for those aged 12+. It remains the responsibility of the parent/guardian in advance of purchase to make their own judgement as to the suitability of the show for their child, and more information about the production will be available as the season approaches. In any event, children under the age of 4 will not be admitted to the venue.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: Tickets may only be exchanged or refunded in the case of a cancelled show. However, tickets are non-refundable in the event of cancellation or abandonment of a show as a result of the weather but may be exchanged to another performance, subject to availability, at Open Air Park Theatre. In the event of cancellation because of the weather, this will be announced at the time of cancellation, always after the scheduled start time of the performance, at the venue. If you decide not to attend a performance due to concerns over the weather and the performance goes ahead no refund, credit note, or exchange of theatre tickets will be possible.

    Next Available Performances of Antigone

    September 2022

