The award-winning Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is a London landmark – a firm fixture of summer in the city, providing a cultural hub in the beautiful surroundings of a Royal Park.

Its steeply raked auditorium is one of the largest in London with 1,240 seats, yet those who attend say it is one of the most intimate.

Each night an incomparable atmosphere is created by the buzz of people enjoying their theatregoing in every sense: friends setting up hampers on the picnic lawn, filling their glasses with wine or drinking Pimms in the bar as the fairy lights twinkle in the trees.

Yet the Open Air Theatre is not just about an amazing atmosphere, it is about remarkable storytelling too. Built upon a core of outstanding dramatic credentials, the aim is to present bold and dynamic productions that stimulate the senses. Weather and climate add a thrilling contribution to the work, making the relationship between performer, text and audience a truly unique event at every performance.

Over 130,000 people attend the four annual productions between May and September.

Baker Street is the closest tube station and is served by the Bakerloo, Circle, Hammersmith and City, Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. Marylebone is a 15 minute walk to the west Euston is a 30 minute walk to the east.

Some FAQs

Is there any covered seating?

The stage and the entire auditorium is uncovered, so please be prepared for all types of weather. The bar area is covered. Every effort is made to complete the performance however the venue reserve the right to stop and start the action as and when necessary.

When does the season run?

The 2014 season will run from 15 May to 13 September.

What happens if it rains?

On average, 94% of the performances are completed each season. In the event that the performance doesn't go ahead, or is abandoned due to bad weather, you can exchange your tickets for a future performance in the main summer season. No refunds are given. Sunday music and comedy events continue whatever the weather. In any event, personal arrangements including travel, accommodation or hospitality relating to the event which have been arranged by you are at your own risk and not refundable