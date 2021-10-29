What is the Choir of Man?

Featureing a world class cast dancers, poets, musicians and vocalists The Choir of Man combines pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and Broadway numbers The nine guys showcase music that has wide appeal ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

Not only is the concert set in a pub, but it has a real working bar from which the cast will pull pints and invite audience members to get up close and personal with the show – witnessing the action from chairs and tables among the guys – come ready to drink in the action!

The Choir of Man in the West End

The Choir of Man is transferring to the West End following its acclaimed run at London Wondergorund Festival. Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” The Choir of Man offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages!

The Choir of Man Creative team

The Choir of Man is doirected by Nic Doodson, with choreography and movment direction by Freddie Hudleston. The creative team also includes Jack Blume (Musical Supervisor and Arranger), Ben Norris (Writer), Richard Dinnen (lighting design) and Verity Sadler (costume and associate design).

