Jersey Boys returns to London at the Trafalgar Theatre!

Oh, what a night! It has been announced that Jersey Boys is returning to the West End stage at the newly reopened Trafalgar Theatre! See Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons come to life on stage in this incredible award-winning show. Book your tickets to Jersey Boys now to avoid disappointment!

About Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre

These boys opened their mouths and out came a sound that the world had never heard before! On stage their harmonies were perfect and the public just couldn’t get enough, but behind closed doors, it was a different story. Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi are the Four Seasons and each season remembers the story in their own way.

This incredible musical goes behind the music and inside the story and won four Tony Awards, including best musical, a Grammy for the show album and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys cast and creatives

The West End run of Jersey Boys opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in February 2008 and starred Ryan Molloy, Glenn Carter, Stephen Ashfield, and Phillip Bulcock. The show eventually moved to the Piccadilly Theatre in 2014, when John Lloyd Young took up the Frankie Valli mantle.

The cast for the new Jersey Boys West End run is yet to be announced. The musical features music by original Four Season member Bob Gaudio, with lyrics by Bob Crewe, and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The show is staged by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo with scene design from Klara YZieglerova, costumes from Jess Goldstein lightning by Howell Binkley sound from Steve Canyon and projections by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

What songs are in the musical Jersey Boys?

This smash-hit musical features all the Four Seasons hits including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Jersey Boys London tickets are now available!

You don’t want to be left beggin’ for tickets, book your Jersey Boys tickets now! Summer 2021 will see the Four Seasons on stage at the new Trafalgar Theatre and you won’t want to miss it!