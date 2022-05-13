Menu
    Legally Blonde Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Legally Blonde

    Omigod you guys, Legally Blonde is coming to London's Open Air Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To Be Confirmed.
    Running time
    To Be Confirmed.
    Performance dates
    13 May 2022 - 02 July 2022
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: Tickets may only be exchanged or refunded in the case of a cancelled show. However, tickets are non-refundable in the event of cancellation or abandonment of a show as a result of the weather but may be exchanged to another performance, subject to availability, at Open Air Park Theatre. In the event of cancellation because of the weather, this will be announced at the time of cancellation, always after the scheduled start time of the performance, at the venue. If you decide not to attend a performance due to concerns over the weather and the performance goes ahead no refund, credit note, or exchange of theatre tickets will be possible.

    Next Available Performances of Legally Blonde

    TODAY is 4th April 2022

    May 2022 June 2022 July 2022

    Legally Blonde news

    #TheatreReporters: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL REVIEW 23/3/2012, 1.37pm
    LAST CHANCE TO SEE MULTI AWARD WINNING LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL 26/1/2012, 12.03pm
    DIRTY DANCING 25/1/2012, 2.37pm
    NEW CAST FOR LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL 26/8/2011, 12am

