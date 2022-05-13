Legally Blonde musical tickets available now!

You won’t want to miss the return of this anticipated musical when it comes to life at London’s Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park. Elle Woods has Bruiser in tow and is ready to paint the town pink! You’ll be bending and snapping like a pro once you book your Legally Blonde tickets!

The Open Air Theatre has answered the prayers of London theatregoers with a revival of the smash hit, Olivier Award-winning musical Legally Blonde. Head to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and be transported to Harvard Law School where Elle Woods learns there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Meet Elle Woods, a fashion merchandising major, and her college sweetheart Warner Huntington III. They’re the perfect couple, both popular and stylish, that is until Warner decides he needs a more serious girlfriend now he’s heading to Harvard. Elle is dumped but not defeated as she has a plan. She embarks on a drastic plan to win him back but discovers there’s more to love than she had anticipated.

Legally Blonde features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin. Songs include ‘Omigod You Guys’, ‘Take It Like A Man,’ ‘Bend and Snap’ and ‘Legally Blonde’.

Legally Blonde London cast and creative team

Courtney Bowman, best known for her roles in Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and The Wind in the Willows, will star as everyone’s favourite sorority sister Elle Woods.

Also announced to feature in the cast are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Emmett, Lauren Drew as Brooke, Vanessa Fisher as Vivienne, Isaac Hesketh as Margot, Nadine Higgin as Paulette, Alžbeta Matyšáková as Enid, Eugene McCoy Callahan, Grace Mouat as Pilar, Alistair Toovey as Warner, and Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Serena.

The Open Air Theatre production will be directed by Six co-creator and co-director Lucy Moss. Priya Patel Appleby and Amber Sinclair-Case as associate directors. Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong is the Dramaturg.

The musical will feature choreography by Ellen Kane with Alexzandra Sarmiento and Ainsley Hall Ricketts as assistant choreographers. Musical supervision by Cat Beveridge with Katharine Woolley as musical director and Chris Poon as associate musical director. The show has sound design by Tony Gayle with costume design by Jean Chan, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, and set design by Laura Hopkins. The casting comes from Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting, along with Shanaé Chisholm as casting assistant.

Barbara Houseman is the voice and text and Season Associate Director while Majella Hurley is the dialect coach. Ingrid Mackinnon is the Season Associate for Intimacy Support.

