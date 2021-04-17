Menu
    LIVE: West End Musical Drive In Tickets at the The Drive In, London

    LIVE: West End Musical Drive In

    Experience your favourite stars perform live in the hit West End Musical at The Drive In!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    Performance runtimes may vary.
    Performance dates
    17 April - 29 May 2021
    Content
    Please note that the line-up is subject to change without prior notice and the appearance of any star cannot be 100% guaranteed.
    Special notice
    Please note: Tickets are priced per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

    LIVE: West End Musical Drive In news

    Layton Williams, Shan Ako, John Owen-Jones, and Sophie Evans to play drive-in musical concerts this summer! 21/7/2020, 1.15pm

    MusicalConcertsSomething A Little DifferentWest End FavouritesThe Drive In cinema in London

