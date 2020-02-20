Menu
    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

    Each show different from the last. Tickets for Showstopper! The Musical guarantee a new experience every time.

    89 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Children under 12 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 15min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    7 June - 11 October 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Special notice
    Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given.

    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (89 customer reviews)

    Nina Hulatt

    20 February 20

    Great show, would definitely recommend.

    Jennifer

    19 February 20

    Excellent. Great fun!

    Next Available Performances of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    July 2021 September 2021 October 2021

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyHen NightOur PicksNimax Theatres

