    Offer The Rocky Horror Show Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    The Rocky Horror Show

    Richard O'Brien's classic and the world's favourite Rock 'n' Roll Musical

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    20 - 30 October 2021

    Offer The Rocky Horror Show Ticket Offer Details

    PAY NO FEES Valid for all performances. Book by 5 pm 28 July 2021

    Next Available Performances of The Rocky Horror Show

    TODAY is 26th July 2021

    October 2021

    The Rocky Horror Show news

    BREAKING NEWS: Creator Richard O'Brien To Star In The Rocky Horror Show Limited Run At Playhouse Theatre 31/7/2015, 11.38am

