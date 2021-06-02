Charity concert The Show Must Go On! Live at Palace Theatre this November!

The Theatre Support Fund+, The Show Must Go campaign team and Take Two Theatricals have come together to bring a special weekend of concerts which will see profits supporting Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund. The concerts will celebrate the talents of the West End and showcase the power of theatre. The Show Must Go On! Live at Palace Theatre will be in the West End for just 4 performances from 13 to 15 November 2020!

The Show Must Go On the concert!

The Show Must Go On is a campaign that played a huge part in raising funds for the arts and theatre industry in its these difficult times. The campaign sold charity t-shirts, notebooks, facemasks, etc and you can still get yours here. The profits go to The Theatre Support Funds+ which was created to collect money for three different charities: Acting For Others, Fleabag Support Fund and NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

Now The Show Must Go On team, The Theatre Support Fund+ and Take Two Theatricals have joined forces to present a weekend series of concerts that celebrates the West End in all their glory with a portion of the profits from the concerts going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund.

Who will star in The Show Must Go On concerts?

The West End is set to turn up for these charity concerts! Already confirmed to perform are the casts of & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Lion King, Matilda, SIX, The Prince of Egypt, Mamma Mia, TINA The Musical, and Wicked.

It was recently announced that the star-studded cast will feature Aisha Jawando in a performance from TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart in a performance from SIX, Gavin Spokes in a performance from Hamilton, Helen Woolfe and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked, Holly-Anne Hull and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, Layton Williams in a performance from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!, Sam Tutty in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Shan Ako and Frances Ruffelle in a performance from Les Misérables, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D’Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, and cast members in a performance from The Book of Mormon.

The Show Must Go Concert tickets!

Tickets for The Show Must Go On concerts will go on sale Tuesday 6 October and you’ll want to snap yours up for the chance to see this celebration of the West End. Much of the profits from The Show Must Go On tickets will be going to charities which will support the West End and UK Theatre industry in this great time of need. The concert will open at London’s Palace Theatre on 13 November 2020!