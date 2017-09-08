Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical announced to open at Piccadilly Theatre
| By London Theatre Direct
Baz Luhrmann’s award winning movie Strictly Ballroom has inspired Strictly Ballroom The Musical. The toe tapping story of a championship ballroom dancer who flouts convention to dance towards victory with his unlikely new partner features such classics as Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time.
Directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie, Strictly Ballroom The Musical has a book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce.
This remarkable run will begin in March 2018 at the Piccadilly Theatre.
Tickets available from Tuesday, September 12th!