Craig Revel Horwood scheduled to replace Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan in Annie Posted on Aug 11, 2017 | By Sarah Gengenbach Craig Revel Horwood, the Strictly Come Dancing Judge, has been announced as Miranda Hart's replacement when she ends her run as Miss Hannigan in Annie 17 September. The Strictly judge will not be performing on Saturdays due to his commitments to the show but is reported to be thrilled to return to the West End at London's Piccadilly Theatre. He is scheduled to perform in the role for ten weeks, until the end of November. Book tickets now to see Miranda Hart before her last performance 17 September, and book again to see Craig Revel Horwood in the role thereafter! News