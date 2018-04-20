Menu
    Heathers makes history, extra tickets on sale

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Heathers The Musical, which is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica, broke box office records last week when it became the largest selling production at The Other Palace in the theatre's history. The musical is set to officially premiere on 9 June for a limited 8-week engagement.

    As a result of its unprecedented demand, an additional performance has been added to the show's schedule and an extra 1,000 seats are now on sale, starting from £25. Further tickets will be released each Friday, so be sure to follow us for any updates!

    Heathers The Musical is based on the 1988 cult-classic film of the same name, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Unlike in the film, the musical adaptation begins the story before nerdy Veronica became part of the popular Heathers clique.

    Heathers will run at The Other Palace from 9 June 2018 until 4 August 2018. Be sure not to miss this fast-selling summer smash!

    Purchase your Heathers tickets here.

     

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

