    New Christmas holiday performance schedule released for Wicked

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Are you dreaming of a wicked Christmas this year? Then have a look at the new performance schedule for Wicked this holiday season, now with extra matinees added!

    The critically acclaimed musical, which is playing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, will run on December 22nd (matinee and evening), 24th (matinee only), 26th (evening only), 27th-29th (matinee and evening), 30th (matinee only) and on January 1st (evening), 2nd-3rd (matinee and evening), 4th (evening), and 5th (matinee and evening).

    Surprise your friends and family this Christmas with the most spellbinding gift of the season! Be sure to book well in advance to guarantee the best seats in the house. It's 'gonna be popu-u-lar!'

    Buy your holiday tickets to Wicked here.

