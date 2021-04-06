Tickets now on sale for An Evening with Kathy Burke at London's Lyric Theatre!

An Evening with Kathy Burke hosted by Riyadh Khalaf. For one night ONLY Kathy Burke will appear live at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftsbury Avenue where she will be interviewed by TV Presenter and recent winner of Celebrity Master Chef Riyadh Khalaf in an up close and personal interview about her life and career. With a career spanning nearly forty years, Burke is one of the most loved entertainers and now Directors. Famous for her roles in Harry Enfield and Chums, Absolutely Fabulous, Nil by Mouth and many more, Burke will talk honestly about the road that lead her to become one of the UK’s finest Directors.

