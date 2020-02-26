Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cyrano de Bergerac Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    Cyrano de Bergerac

    James McAvoy to star in Cyrano de Bergerac tickets now on sale!

    242 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hr 50min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    3 February – 12 March 2022
    Content
    Contains strong language, swearing and full nudity.
    Special notice

    Please note that the performance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed and no refunds or exchanges will be granted if a specific actor is not present at a performance.

    Cyrano de Bergerac Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (242 customer reviews)

    Dimitra Kechagia

    26 February 20

    It was an incredible experience!

    J King

    24 February 20

    This was a really exciting experience. A great interpretation, well acted and well designed.

    Cyrano de Bergerac news

    Nominees for 2019 Ian Charleson Awards announced 26/5/2020, 4pm
    NT Live set to broadcast James McAvoy in 'Cyrano de Bergerac', Maxine Peake, and more 15/11/2019, 5pm
    First Look: James McAvoy in rehearsals for Cyrano de Bergerac 14/11/2019, 5.10pm
    Full casting announced for Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy 15/10/2019, 2pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassicsStar PowerLimited RunWest End FavouritesAmbassador Theatre Group

    We use cookies