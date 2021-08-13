Dragons and Mythical Beasts Live in London's Open Air Theatre

Don't miss your chance to take the whole family on a magical adventure this summer. See all your favourite mythical beasts, and meet some new ones all without leaving London. Children and adults alike will be enthralled by this incredible limited run show that is sure to be a new [**family favourite**](https://www.londontheatredirect.com/tickets/family-friendly-theatre-for-children-and-adults "**family favourite**"). Book your tickets for *Dragons and Mythical Beasts* now!

### *Dragons and Mythical Beasts* for a limited time this summer! Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all the family.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon…

Magical fun for the whole family at Dragons and Mythical Beasts