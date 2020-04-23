Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Jerusalem Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Jerusalem

    Sonia Friedman presents the highly anticipated return of Jersualem by Jez Butterworth.

    Important information

    Child policy
    14 +
    Running time
    3 hrs (with 2 intervals)
    Performance dates
    16 April - 7 August 2022
    Content
    To be confirmed.
    Access
    To be confirmed.

    Jerusalem news

    Mark Rylance to reprise his role in Jerusalem 2021 revival 23/4/2020, 3.30pm
    PREVIEWS BEGIN FOR JERUSALEM AT THE APOLLO THEATRE 7/10/2011, 12am
    MULTIPLE FIVE STAR REASONS WHY YOU NEED TO BOOK JERUSALEM TICKETS NOW! 3/8/2011, 12am
    JERUSALEM -IT'S BACK. DON'T MISS IT. BOOK TICKETS NOW! 2/8/2011, 12am

    Tags:

    PlayComedyClassicsTop ShowsHot TicketsDramaContemporaryCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishStar PowerWest End FavouritesSonia Friedman ProductionsBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

    We use cookies