Jitney tickets now on sale at London's Old Vic

August Wilson's Olivier Award winning play comes to London's Old Vic for a limited one month run.

August Wilson’s Jitney at the Old Vic

Jitney cabs may be unlicensed but they take people regular taxis ignore to places regular taxis won’t go. Jim Becker and his drivers bring the people of the Pittsburgh Hill District where they need to go. The men of the jitney station wok to fix old hurts, as new ones are created.

August Wilson’s captivating modern classic examines the relationships between eight men as they love their lives and work day in and day out in racially segregated post-Vietnam America.

‘It don’t always turn out like you think it is. You don’t always have the kind of life that you dream about. You know what I mean?’

Cast and creatives of Jitney

Following a critically acclaimed run at Leeds Playhouse, Jitney comes to London’s Old Vic. Famed American playwright August Wilson is the Pulitizer Prize and Olivier Award winning writer of Fences, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and King Hedley II. Written as part of The Pittsburgh Cycle, Jitney won an Olivier award for best new play in 2002.

The Old Vic transfer is also directed by Tinuke Craig, the Baylis Director at The Old Vic and Artistic Associate at the Lyric Hammersmith who previously directed The Color Purple. The cast will include Geoff Aymer as Doub. Aymer’s previous theatre credits include The Big Life, Sunset Boulevard, and The Color Purple. Leanne Henlon, whose previous credits include seven methods of killing kylie jenner and Knock Down, plays Rena. Wil Johnson who has previously appeared on stage in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, Sweat, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and Glengarry Glen Ross, plays Becker. Leemore Marrett Jr who plays Booster has also appeared on stage in Chariots of Fire, Small Island and La Ronde. Tony Marshall, who has extensive film and television credits, plays Fielding and has appeared on stage in Having a Ball and Bouncers.

Tickets for Jitney available now!

The one-month run is extremely limited