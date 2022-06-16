Menu
    Jitney Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    Jitney

    August Wilson's Olivier Award winning play come to the Old Vic

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hours 45 minutes ( including interval)
    Performance dates
    9 June - 9 July 2022
    Content
    This production includes violence, gun violence and racist language.
    Special notice

    This guidance is subject to change at short notice as we continue to monitor government advice LATERAL FLOW TESTS & PROOF OF NATURAL IMMUNITY To keep everyone safe, we strongly recommend that you take a lateral flow test on the day of your visit. If you receive a positive result we ask that you please do not attend the theatre and contact customer service as soon as possible. MASKS We strongly recommend and request that you wear a face mask at all times when at The Old Vic (including for the entirety of the performance) out of respect for other audience members and our companies and staff.

    Access
    Audio described performance: Friday 1 July 2022, 7.30pm. (Touch Tour time 5.30pm). Captioned performance: Monday 27 June 2022, 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Jitney

    June 2022 July 2022

