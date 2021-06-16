James Tait Black Award-winner Yasmin Joseph’s debut play J’Ouvert is a joyful and fearless story of two best friends. The play is the second instalment of the Sonia Friedman Productions’ season RE:EMERGE which will play at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre. London tickets for J’Ouvert are coming soon and you’ll want to act quickly to secure seats for this strictly limited run. Performances begin 16 June and run to 3 July 2021.
will open at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre
on 16 June as the second play in the RE:EMERGE season. The play originated at Theatre503
in a co-production with Bad Breed and Tobi Kyeremateng. J’Ouvert
is the debut play of Yasmin Joseph
and sees the directional debut of actor Rebekah Murrell
. J'Ouvert is the second play in the RE:EMERGE season
which includes plays Walden
and Anna X
.
What is J’Ouvert play about? Its time for Carnival which means Notting Hill is bursting with colour, feathers and sequins whilst the streets are alive with history. J’Ouvert is a timely reflection on the Black British experience and the sexual politics of Carnival. The story follows two best friends, Jade and Nadine, who are fighting for a space in a world they thought was already theirs. This is a hilarious and fearless play with friendship at the core, as the pair battle to preserve tradition in a society that frequently poses threat to women’s bodies.
J’Ouvert West End cast and creative team
Starring in J’Ouvert
at the Pinter is Annice Boparai
(Trojan Horse
), Gabrielle Brooks
(Twelfth Night
), Sapphire Joy
(Our Country’s Good
), and DJ Zuyane Russell
. The play is directed by actor Rebekah Murrell
(Nine Night
) and designed by Sandra Falase
in collaboration with Chloe Lamford
. There is lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi
, sound design by Beth Duke
, movement by Shelley Maxwell
and casting by Isabella Odoffin
.
