Oi Frog & Friends in London this spring!

This spring watch as your favourite characters from Kes Gray and Jim Fields come to life on the stage of Kingston’s Rose Theatre. Take the opportunity to bring your children to the theatre for an amazing experience. You’ve read the books a hundred times, now see Oi Frog, Oi Cat and Oi Dog come together for a family-friendly show. This production has a limited season so make sure you book your Oi Frog & Friends tickets now!

Oi Frog and Friends on stage!

‘Cats sit on mats, hares sit on chairs, mules sit on stools, gophers sit on sofas and frogs sit on logs!’

Are you sitting comfortably?

Today is a new day at Sittingbottom School and Frog is looking for somewhere to sit, but Cat has other ideas and Dog is just doing as he’s told. None of them seem to know that chaos is just around the corner.

Who knew there were so many rhyming rules, and what in the world will happen once Frog is in charge?

This new stage show comes together with original music and songs, puppets, laughs and rhymes galore!

Kes Gray and Jim Field’s award-winning books come to London’s Lyric Theatre

You know the award-winning, best-selling books from Kes Gray and Jim Fields, Oi Frog!, Oi Dog! And Oi Cat!. Now, all of your favourite characters are coming together in this highly anticipated musical adventure that is coming to the London stage for a limited run just in time for the holidays! Oi Frog & Friends was created for the stage by Emma Earle, Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes.

Don’t miss your chance to see this family-friendly theatre show in London this spring. Tickets for Oi Frog & Friends are only available from 31 May to 4 June 2022. Book your Oi Frog and Friends tickets now to guarantee the best seats at the best prices.