Tickets for Room on the Broom at Lyric Theatre now available!

Julia Donaldson’s beloved children’s book comes to life on the stage of the Lyric Theatre. Do not miss your chance to introduce your children to the magic of live theatre with a show the whole family will love.

Room on the Broom live on stage

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story comes to life on the stage. Jump aboard the broom and experience this lively adaptation of Room on the Broom, the best-selling picture book.

There is a witch with a hat and a plait and her cat soaring along through the skies. The witch begins to lose things, her hat, or bow or wand– but they are returned to her by creatures who end up looking for a ride. As the animals pile onto the broom and they take off towards more adventures disaster strikes the broom when it snaps in two.

A hungry dragon appears just as the broom snaps and the witch must look to her new friends for help. Will there ever be enough room on the broom for everyone? Come visit the magical Olivier-nominated show for everyone 3 and up!

Room on the Broom history

Room on the Broom is based on the best selling children’s book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The book was first published in 2001, it has since been translated into 22 languages and has won 6 book awards.

A short animated/stop motion film of the book was released in 2012. The film was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 2014 Academy Awards.

In 2008 the book was adapted for the stage by Tall Stories Theatre Company. The show has toured around the UK and the world including multiple runs in London’s Lyric Theatre over the years. The show is brought to you by the same theatre company that created The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, The Snail and the Whale, and The Smeds and The Smoos.

Room on the Broom tickets are on sale now!

Room on the Broom comes to London’s Lyric Theatre for a limited run this summer. You’ll be jumping for joy when you secure Room on the Broom tickets for the whole family so book now whilst availability lasts!