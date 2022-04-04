Tickets for The 47th at London’s Old Vic on sale now!

Mike Bartlett is back and as bitingly funny as ever. Following on the success of his riotously funny and multi-award-winning King Charles III comes The 47th. This new show is so funny, it’s scary and it’s only coming to London’s Old Vic for a limited 2-month run. Book The 47th tickets now whilst availability lasts.

Mike Bartlett’s The 47th

The incredible team behind the award-winning King Charles III come back together to present Mike Bartlett’s new play The 47th in its world premiere at London’s Old Vic. A viciously funny look into the chaotic workings of the next presidential race. The political forecasts all agree, this is set to be the greatest political show on earth and you won’t want to miss your chance to take a peek at the underbelly of the beast.

The 47th cast and creatives

The award-winning team behind King Charles III reunite to bring you The 47th. Mike Bartlett is the writer behind Olivier award-winning play Cock, critically acclaimed and controversial play King Charles III, and award-winning international smash hit television show Doctor Foster. He reunites with director Ruper Goold for this production. Goold is the Olivier Award-winning director of Macbeth, Oliver!, ENRON and King Charles III.

The 47th stars Olivier and Tony award-winning actor Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump. He is joined by Tony and Obie award-winning actress and American television star Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris along with Lydia Wilson (Blasted, King Charles III, The Duchess of Malfi) as Ivanka Trump.

