    The Comeback Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    The Comeback

    The Comeback makes its debut at London's Noel Coward Theatre this December

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    85 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    8 December 2020 – 3 January 2021
    Special notice
    Covid secure measures within the theatre and social distancing seating are in operation. All seats have been organised into socially distanced groups of 1 to 6. All seats within each group must be purchased in full by one customer at the time of booking. In accordance with government guidelines, the auditorium has been organised into socially distant groups that are 1 metre apart in all directions. These must be purchased in full at the time of booking and can only comprise of single households, or a support bubble.

    The Comeback news

    Sir Ian McKellen gets his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine 16/12/2020, 10.30pm
    New comedy The Comeback comes to the West End this December! 15/10/2020, 9.30am

