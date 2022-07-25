The Da Vinci Code Manchester tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

The box office smash starring Tom Hanks that left the whole world captivated has now been adapted for the stage in an epic play format that you won't want to miss! Can you crack the code to the centuries-old mystery of Jesus Christ's bloodline? Tickets for The Da Vinci Code play showing at The Lowry Lyric Theatre in Manchester are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to book today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last, or you may just live to regret it!

The Da Vinci Code coming to the stage in 2022!

The curator of the Louvre in Paris has been brutally murdered by a mysterious killer with his body found amongst a series of mind-baffling codes that are too hard to crack. Join Professor Robert Langdon on his high-adrenaline adventure with fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they attempt to solve the riddles taking them from Leonardo Da Vinci's masterworks and deep into the vault of biblical history. In a breathless race through the streets of Western Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before an incredibly shocking historical secret becomes lost forever.

About The Da Vinci Code play and Dan Brown's best-selling novel

The Da Vinci Code play is based on Dan Brown's critically acclaimed novel of the same name that became a household name when sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, making it the #1 best-selling novel of the 21st century. The famous book has been translated into over 50 different languages with author Dan Brown being named one of Time 100's most influential people. The book was adapted into a feature-length movie that managed to gross over $750 million at the box office.

Now you can experience The Da Vinci Code live on stage with all the surprise twists and turns that made the title so popular in the first place. Unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code and experience the magic of this unforgettable story in this world premiere stage adaptation of the worldwide phenomenon that started it all. Langdon and Neveu's trail of clues awaits you in the greatest bone-chilling thriller since the start of Anno Domini.

Uncover the truth and book your The Da Vinci Code tickets Manchester today!

“I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.” - Dan Brown

‘An exhilarating, breathless thriller-chase. Blockbuster perfection’ - The New York Times