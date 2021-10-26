Menu
    The Ocean at the End of the Lane Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    The Ocean at the End of the Lane

    Neil Gaiman award-winning children's novel comes to life on the West End stage!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    23 October 2021 - 12 February 2022.
    Special notice
    This is a contactless venue only e-Tickets or print at home tickets will be accepted on the door. No hard copy tickets will be posted in advance of the event or available to collect on the night of the event. All e-Tickets must be able to be scanned on entering the building either presented in printed form or on an electronic device. Temperature checks will be in place on entering the building. By purchasing tickets you are agreeing for pertinent information(first name, last name, email address and phone number) for each booking to be shared with the venue. These customers will in turn receive our Covid Secure Statement and general housekeeping emails such as delayed entry times, house rules and venue maps.

    Next Available Performances of The Ocean at the End of the Lane

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022

    The Ocean at the End of the Lane news

    The Ocean at the End of the Lane reschedules West End run for Autumn 2021 4/9/2020, 4pm
    National Theatre's The Ocean at the End of the Lane play to transfer to the West End in autumn 2020! (Photo Gallery) 19/2/2020, 3.30pm

