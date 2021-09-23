Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Seven Pomegranate Seeds Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    The Seven Pomegranate Seeds in London West End

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for 14+
    Running time
    80 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    4 November - 20 November 2021

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies