Duun un, duun un, duun un, keep your eyes peeled, there’s something circling the Ambassador’s theatre! After an extremely successful run at Edinburgh Fringe The Shark is Broken is coming to London’s Ambassador’s Theatre for an 11-week run this summer. Get out of the water and into the West End! Book The Shark is Broken tickets now to make sure you have a seat to the action.

The Shark is Broken Behind the scenes on Jaws on the London stage

In 1974 in the waters off of Martha’s Vineyard, 3 men sat trapped on the Orca wishing they had a bigger boat. Amidst never-ending delays, bad weather, studio politics and a constantly broken mechanical co-star, Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss wasted away their days filming Jaws. As the timeline and budget stretched insecurities met with inflated egos in a shallow pool of rivalry and alcohol. Take a peek below deck at this hilarious insider fish tale. Written by Robert Nixon and Ian Shaw, son of Robert Shaw, inspired by his father’s journals, The Shark is Broken offers a unique look at the making off one of Hollywoods greatest summer smash-hits of all time.

Don’t get caught in the undertow, make sure you’ve got tickets for The Shark is Broken this summer and catch a special look behind the scenes of the making of one of the greatest films of all time! The Ambassador’s Theatre plays host to a great white shark this summer!